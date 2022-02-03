Take a look and see if an Alamo Drafthouse is coming to a city near you!

At a time when going to the movies is becoming more of a luxury, the Alamo Drafthouse has taken great strides to make sure general audiences get the most optimal viewing experience. Through their curation of blockbusters, indies, documentaries, foreign-language titles, repertory classics, and what's seemingly everything in-between, the Drafthouse chain has expanded to nearly 40 locations, including New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Austin, TX, to name a mere few. Now, the revered theater chain plans to have new openings in Washington D.C. and New York City, along with expansions into some new markets, including Chicago, IL, and Birmingham, AL, and some few markets with already-existing Alamo Drafthouse locations, including Grand Prairie, TX, and Glendale, CO.

As noted in the Alamo Drafthouse's press release, the expansion will include seven new theaters and three new regions, following the success of films both big and small like Spider-Man: No Way Home, The French Dispatch, Licorice Pizza, and The Green Knight, in particular, to their respective establishments. The news is certainly promising for the theater chain, particularly as multiplexes everywhere closed their doors permanently during the pandemic, including several Drafthouse locations, shortly following the chain filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy less than a year ago.

Certainly, as the press release notes, the future is looking bright for the company, particularly with the expected success of major movies like The Batman, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and Top Gun: Maverick in the months ahead, along with notable Drafthouse-friendly releases like Everything Everywhere At Once, The Northman, and Nope. As Tim League, the Alamo Drafthouse founder and the executive chairman, notes, curating a diverse mix of films from independent filmmakers and big-budget directors alike has "always been a passion" of theirs, and "expanding their reach" to these new locations allows them to "celebrate these filmmakers with a wider audience" through their well-equipped, top-of-the-line establishments.

It should be noted that this latest announcement is in addition to previously-announced plans to open multiplexes in Arlington, VA, and St. Louis, MO, between late 2022 through 2024, as Variety reported. Each new location features state-of-the-art laser projection, along with immersive surround sound and luxury recliner seats. The new locations are also expected to honor Drafthouse's commitment to preserving 35 mm film, with St. Louis and Staten Island locations in particular offering celluloid projection. Additionally, the company plans to expand what they call the "Big Show experience," which includes next-generation premium large-format theaters equipped with massive 66' wide by 28' tall screens with immersive Dolby audio technology. Also, the Staten Island location is expected to be Kung Fu-themed, complete with the Flying Guillotine Bar, which is a collaboration with RZA. The plan is to open that location in spring 2022. Meanwhile, the St. Louis location is expected to open in the fall, while Glendale's theater should be here at the end of 2023 and Grand Prairie's brand-new location plans to be opening its doors in early 2024.

There's no word yet on when the other announced Alamo Drafthouse locations are expected to be open.

Here's what Shelli Taylor, Alamo Drafthouse's CEO, said about the forthcoming expansion:

We’re so thankful for the continued strength and recovery of the theater industry thanks to a packed slate of titles in 2022. And we’re very eager to bring the unique Alamo Drafthouse experience to Chicago, St. Louis, Birmingham, and beyond.

Famous for its in-theater dining, strict no-cell-phone policy, inventive movie-themed drink selections, and interactive theatergoing experiences, the Alamo Drafthouse has been a reliable favorite for movie lovers ever since they first opened their doors in 1997. While the company has faced a number of setbacks, like many theaters nationwide, in the past few years especially, these expansion plans sound promising for a company that has always sought to provide the best movie theater experiences possible, even — or especially — under difficult circumstances. Be on the lookout for updates on these expansion plans.

