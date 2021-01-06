Back in November we reported that Alex Garland was setting up a low-budget horror movie set in the U.K. Deadline now reports that the project, titled Men, is now set up with A24 and he’s cast I’m Thinking of Ending Things star Jessie Buckley alongside Years and Years actor Rory Kinnear. Per Deadline, “The film follows a young woman who goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband.”

Garland is currently in the process of trying to find Buckley’s co-star for the movie, but that Buckley’s role “quickly became one of the sought after parts for some of the town’s rising stars.” Buckley is definitely one of the more exciting rising stars working today after her terrific work in films like Wild Rose, Misbehaviour, the upcoming The Courier as well as her TV roles in Fargo and Chernobyl.

As for Garland, while I haven’t seen Devs yet (it’s hard to get an long commitment from me on a TV show even when I’m a huge fan of the director, which is why I still haven’t seen stuff like Maniac or The Knick), I’m excited that he’s quickly returning to movies since I adore Ex Machina and Annihilation. I’m curious to see what he’s got in store with Buckley in the lead role. With A24 backing the film, I’m hoping they can safely shoot the film quickly so we might get the picture as early as late 2021.

In the meantime, be on the lookout for Buckley in The Courier (formerly titled Ironbark) and Kinnear in No Time to Die later this year.

