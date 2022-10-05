Disney is preparing to take us on yet another fun ride with a new adaptation of Judith Viorst’s classic children's book Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. The movie will star Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) and George Lopez (The George Lopez Show), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The latest adaptation will be Latino-focused and will follow a "Mexican-American family who have recently lost their connection to each other and their roots, as they embark on an epic road trip that immediately goes hilariously wrong." Longoria will portray the family's matriarch and mother to the titular Alexander character. She is described as a "travel writer who has lost passion for her work." Lopez, on the other hand, will portray the family's progenitor -- a fun grandpa who is a tough biker.

This will be the second feature film adaptation of the book from Disney, the first one starring Steve Carell, Jennifer Garner, and Ed Oxenbould was released in 2014 and focused on the titular character who has an all-around bad day and eventually wishes the same on his entire family when they all trivialize his problems and refuse to sympathize with him. It was produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Lisa Henson all of whom are back again to helm the new adaptation as producers.

Longoria has maintained a busy schedule having recently added filmmaker to her repertoire. She recently wrapped up work on her directorial debut, Flamin’ Hot, a biographical film that will tell the story of the Frito-Lay janitor, Richard Montañez. She will next be seen in the AppleTV+ series, Land of Women based on Sandra Barneda's best-selling novel. Comedy great Lopez recently wrapped up work on the thriller Afterward, and is currently filming the superhero film Blue Beetle based on the DC comic character Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle.

On board to direct Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day is Marvin Lemus, the co-creator and showrunner of the Netflix drama Gentefied, which is akin to this new adaptation as it is equally a Latino-centric family comedy-drama that followed the adventures of three Mexican-American cousins as they chase the American dream at the expense of their neighborhood and family business.

Matt Lopez known for Father of the Bride and Clifford the Big Red Dog wrote the screenplay. Dan Cohen who has helmed a handful of Netflix projects is also part of the team of producers. He was recently unveiled as the director for the hotly anticipated Deadpool 3 with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman set to star. Emily Morris and Blanca Lista will executive produce.

Production for the film which is being intended for Disney+ is scheduled to begin in the spring in New Mexico.