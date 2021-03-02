"Game over, man! Game over!" Sorry, Hudson. The game is just getting started.

San Jose-based game studio Cold Iron Studios, composed of veteran action and shooter developers, in collaboration with 20th Century Games, have just revealed Aliens: Fireteam, a new cooperative third-person survival shooter set within the Alien universe. And you can check out the upcoming game's first trailer right now! More details from the press release follow below:

Set 23 years after the original Alien trilogy, Aliens: Fireteam drops players into the role of a Colonial Marine aboard the USS Endeavor, recently tasked with answering a distress call from the outer colonies. Deploy to overrun facilities, abandoned ruins, and strange alien landscapes as you battle terrifying enemies across four campaigns with two friends or AI teammates. Stunning visuals, realistic environments, powerful weapons, futuristic equipment, and an eerie soundscape heighten new Alien storylines across a series of replayable missions that evoke and expand upon the blockbuster films.

RELATED: Every 'Alien' Movie Ranked from Worst to Best

Facing over 20 intelligent enemy types – from Xenomorphs to Weyland-Yutani Synthetics – players must utilize cover tactics and master team strategy to eradicate extraterrestrial threats that swarm through doors and vents, scramble across walls and ceilings, and strike from darkness with uncanny ferocity. Five character classes, an expansive arsenal of customizable weapons and mods, character progression, and innovative advancement systems help even the odds in this heart-pounding shooter and place Aliens: Fireteam in another dimension of co-op survival shooters. The unique Challenge Card system also lets players mutate each mission, offering a new experience with every playthrough.

Aliens: Fireteam, scheduled for worldwide release in Summer 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation5, PlayStation4 and Steam, has not yet been rated by the ESRB. Additional information can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Discord, YouTube, or the official website at www.AliensFireteam.com.

Check out the first-ever trailer for Aliens: Fireteam below:

Introducing Aliens: Fireteam, the next-gen, cooperative third-person survival shooter inspired by the blockbuster Alien franchise. Coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Steam in Summer 2021! Learn more at AliensFireteam.com!

“With Aliens: Fireteam, you and your friends will experience stepping into the boots of a squad of hardened Colonial Marines fighting in the ultimate battle for survival,” said Craig Zinkievich, Head of Cold Iron Studios. “This is the action game Aliens fans have been waiting for – hordes of different Xenomorphs swarming over ceilings and across walls, surrounding your team and striking from every angle. Work together, customize your character, utilize tons of weapons and gear and…well, you just might get your fireteam out alive.”

"We’re thrilled to be working with the team at Cold Iron Studios on this new chapter in the Alien franchise,” said Josh Valensi, Executive Producer, 20th Century Games. “Aliens: Fireteam expands the story into new corners of the universe, as the Colonial Marines aboard the USS Endeavor desperately battle to survive a universe of sinister corporate secrets, ancient alien ruins, and deadly Xenomorph legions. Alien fans should prepare for a Xenomorph fight like no other."

Stay tuned for more on this brand-new title, including everything we learned from our behind-the-scenes sneak peek!

KEEP READING: Everything We Learned About 'Aliens: Fireteam' From a Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Preview

Share Share Tweet Email

'Operation Varsity Blues' Trailer: College Admissions Scandal Comes to Life on Netflix Yes, it's a documentary, but reenactments based on FBI wiretaps feature Matthew Modine as mastermind Rick Singer.