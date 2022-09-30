A new addition to the sex-fueled rom-com franchise American Pie is currently in the works. The Universal film will be based on actor and director Sujata Day’s original pitch, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new romantic comedy will be part of the famous franchise and will be developed for Universal 1440 Entertainment — a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment. Whilst there is no information yet in regards to the film’s plot, cast, or estimated release date, Day, will be on board as writer, using the original pitch she presented. Her script has already been described as a “fresh take.”

Day began her career in the filming industry as an actor, which brought her many accolades. Prior to starring in HBO’s Insecure as We Got Y’all staffer Sarah, Day co-starred in The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, a web series also created by Issa Rae. Her acting credits date back to 2003 with appearances in television shows like Buffy: The Vampire Slayer and Russians in the City of Angels, with more recent roles in Four Samosas (2022) and For the Hits (2021).

Day also starred in her feature directorial debut Definition Please as Monica, a former spelling bee champion trying to connect with her estranged brother (Ritesh Rajan) when he returns to look after their sick mother. The comedy-drama movie was picked up by ARRAY (founded by filmmaker Ava DuVernay) and was made available on Netflix. The movie earned Day several awards, including the San Francisco CAAM Fest’s grand jury award for best narrative feature, best feature at the Indian Festival of Cincinnati, best narrative feature at the Next Generation Indie Film Awards, the South Asian Film Festival of America’s outstanding directorial debut award, and a special jury award for Fresh Narrative Voice as the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival. For its exploration of race and mental illness, the film saw Day profiled on NBCUniversal News Group’s Inspiring America series.

Beyond Definition Please, Day has also had experience in directing a series, receiving recognition for her influence on the industry. Day directed the YouTube series This is My Story, which focuses on real-life personal experiences of racism and is narrated by LeVar Burton. Day has served as an HBO Visionaries ambassador, a Sundance Lab fellow, and a Sundance Film Festival Influencer. Her work has seen her become the inaugural recipient of Women’s Voices Now’s Women Making Waves award.

The American Pie franchise has spanned several years, with the first movie debuting in 1999. The coming-of-age film, written by Adam Herz and directed and co-produced by Paul Weitz, brought in more than $235 million worldwide. The story follows five male classmates—Jim (Jason Biggs), Kevin (Thomas Ian Nicholas), Oz (Chris Klein), Finch (Eddie Kaye Thomas), and Stifler (Seann William Scott)—who make a pact to lose their virginity before graduating from East Great Falls High. The first film also featured Alyson Hannigan, Natasha Lyonne, Mena Suvari, Tara Reid, Eugene Levy, Shannon Elizabeth, and Jennifer Coolidge. Three sequels followed American Pie 2 (2001), American Wedding (2003), and American Reunion (2012), and a spin-off sequel, American Pie Presents: Band Camp, was released in 2005 and spawned its own series of sequels.

American Pie is currently streaming on Hulu, Stan, and Netflix.