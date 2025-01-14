Fans of medical series are rarely out of shows to watch. But everyone has their favorites, and for New Amsterdam fans it will be tough being a Netflix subscriber this month. The streamer is removing all five seasons of the show this January, and you have just a few days to binge the entire series and discover why it cultivated a loyal fanbase – or, if you're already a fan, check out your favorite episodes before they are removed from the catalog.

The story is led by Ryan Eggold (Cross), who plays Dr. Max Goodwin. In the very first episode, he shakes up the system by adopting new and drastic measures to improve the efficiency of one of the United States' oldest public hospitals. The cast also features Janet Montgomery (Salem), Jocko Sims (The Last Ship), Tyler Labine (Escape Room), Freema Agyeman (Doctor Who), Alejandro Hernandez (The Horror of Dolores Roach), Debra Monk (The Gilded Age), Matthew Jeffers (Unidentified Objects), and Megan Byrne (Defending Jacob).

Back when it premiered, New Amsterdam felt like it would have a long life ahead of it. This was due to the fact that, when the series was rolling out Season 2, NBC granted it a whopping three-season renewal, which suggested the network had plenty of faith in the show's performance in the long run. More evidence that New Amsterdam resonated with audiences was that it blew up when episodes finally debuted on Netflix, topping the streamer's charts while the final episodes were still airing on NBC.

Not All Is Lost for 'New Amsterdam'

Even though New Amsterdam had a relatively short run when you compare it to other medical shows like ER and Grey's Anatomy, the series might become one of the few to do a massive time jump if a certain plan moves forward. In early 2024, Deadline reported that series creator David Schulner is developing New Amsterdam: Tomorrow, a sequel series with events taking place 30 years after the original show. The idea is to follow Luna Goodwin the daughter of Max. As apples don't fall far from trees, she will follow in the footsteps of her father and thread a path to become Medical Director of New Amsterdam Hospital.

As exciting as it is, it could be a while before we hear more about New Amsterdam: Tomorrow. The series was first announced in March 2024, and ever since then, there has been no news of its progress. Unless NBC is keeping things under lock and key, if the show was aiming for a Fall 2025 debut, we'd already know some information about it. At the same time, the year is just beginning, and maybe we'll be surprised in the upcoming months.

You can stream New Amsterdam on Netflix until January 16.

New Amsterdam Release Date September 25, 2018 Cast Ryan Eggold , Jocko Sims Seasons 5 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Netflix , Peacock

