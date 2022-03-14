New Amsterdam is closing its doors at NBC. The acclaimed medical drama from creator David Schulner and director Peter Horton will end with its fifth season, which will also be the shortest, at thirteen episodes, per a report from Deadline. It's currently into its fourth season on the network, the second of three under the show's extended renewal at the network.

Throughout New Amsterdam's run, fans got to know the charismatic Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and his patient-centric approach to medical care. As the new medical director of one of the nation's oldest hospitals, he worked on tearing down bureaucratic red tape and instead made the focus on patient care, all with the simple question of "How can I help you?" With emotional storytelling and an ability to weave in problems that other medical shows don't normally walk audiences through, it carved out a spot for itself on NBC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. In its early seasons, the show inspired so much confidence from NBC that it scored its three-season renewal only partway through its second season.

"The story of Max Goodwin, and his never-ending commitment to patients at New Amsterdam, has been inspiring," said Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Programming for NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. "We’re so grateful to David Schulner, Peter Horton, and our cast and crew for their incredible dedication, talent, and collaboration." For Schulner, the highest praise regarding the show came not via ratings or awards but by a letter from the World Health Organization which praised the show for encouraging patient-centric care and shining a light on lesser-known issues in the medical field like community engagement and environmental impacts.

Erin Underhill, the President of Universal Television, also heaped praise on the show in her statement:

When I first read the pilot script for New Amsterdam, I knew we had a winner. We cheered Max’s disruption of the status quo and applauded when he asked his patients the simple yet profound question, ‘How can I help?’ Over the last four seasons, David, Peter and our incredible cast have tackled important and thought-provoking stories that have touched on the human condition, but also made us laugh and imbued hope. We’re so proud of this series and are indebted to everyone involved in bringing ‘New Amsterdam’ to life. Bravo!

New Amsterdam stars Eggold along with Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, and Tyler Labine. Schulner and Horton executive produce with Michael Slovis, David Foster, Shaun Cassidy, Aaron Ginsburg, and Erika Swafford-Green. Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions, and Mount Moriah co-produce the show with former Bellevue Hospital medical director Dr. Eric Manheimer also producing.

Season 4 is currently airing on NBC every Tuesday at 10 p.m. following This is Us. The fifth and final season will air as part of NBC's 2022-2023 season.

