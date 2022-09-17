The subject of healthcare systems that pay little attention to individual needs was always a theme that would resonate among viewers all over the world. For four seasons, NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam has held viewers spellbound with the story of Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), and his unflinching commitment to a patient-centered approach to medical service delivery. His fellow doctors, their patients, and the never-ending politics surrounding New Amsterdam hospital have made for entertaining viewing.

New Amsterdam will come to an end with its fifth season after running successfully since 2018. It became a mainstay on NBC, airing on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. After gaining favorable reviews, it earned a three-season renewal only halfway through its second season. And while there was excitement at the news that the series was renewed, fans of the show will have to deal with the bitter-sweet reality of their favorite show coming to an end in Season 5. It has had a good run, but every good run has an end, and New Amsterdam's end is nigh. How will Max cope without Dr. Helen Sharpe in his life? How will he heal from the heartbreak after Helen failed to show up for their rooftop wedding? Season 5 will seek to answer these questions

New Amsterdam was created by David Schulner and directed by Peter Horton. The story is based on the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer who also doubles as a producer on the show. Peter Horton and David Schulner are Executive Producers alongside Kate Dennis, David Foster, Michael Slovis, Shaun Cassidy, and Aaron Ginsburg.

Is There A Trailer or New Amsterdam Season 5?

There isn't an official trailer yet for Season 5 of New Amsterdam.

When Will New Amsterdam Season 5 Be Released?

Season 5 premieres on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 10 PM ET/PT on NBC.

Where Can You Watch New Amsterdam Season 5?

As with previous seasons, you can watch and stream all episodes on Peacock. The show will retain its 10 pm ET/PT time slot on NBC. New episodes will usually stream a day later on Peacock.

How Many Episodes Will New Amsterdam Season 5 Have?

New Amsterdam Season 5 will be the series' shortest season as it will have just 13 episodes bringing the total number across all seasons to 92 episodes.

Who Is in the Cast of New Amsterdam Season 5?

One of the biggest developments around New Amsterdam Season 5 is that Freema Agyeman, who has played Dr. Helen Sharpe since the show’s debut will not be returning to the show. This piece of information has left fans of the show distraught. Any chances of her character getting back together is well and truly dashed. The decision of her character Helen to leave Max standing at the altar, pulling off a shocking no-show for their wedding is one of the cliffhangers at the end of Season 4 which left a lot of fans less than impressed. Agyeman made a post on Instagram this past July addressing her abrupt exit from the series.

Ryan Eggold will return to play hospital director, Dr. Max Goodwin. You might remember Eggold from his time on the CW teen drama series 90210 where he played Ryan Matthews. He also played Elizabeth's covert husband Tom Keen on the NBC crime drama series The Blacklist. Eggold reprised his role as Tom Keen in NBC's short-lived spin-off series The Blacklist: Redemption. Eggold has also acted in several acclaimed films including Spike Lee's Oscar-winning drama BlacKkKlansman, Eliza Hittman's timely coming-of-age film Never Rarely Sometimes Always, and stars in Tyler Perry's latest film A Jazzman's Blues.

Janet Montgomery also returns to her role as head of the emergency department Dr. Lauren Bloom. One of her most notable performances is playing the lead character, Mary Sibley, in the horror TV series Salem. Her other film credits include The Space Between Us, Our Idiot Brother, and In a Relationship.

Jocko Sims returns as Dr. Floyd Reynolds. You might remember Sims from his role as Anthony Adams in the TV drama series Crash. He also played Carlton Burk in the series The Last Ship.

Tyler Labine will continue as New Amsterdam's Head of Psychiatry department, Dr. Iggy Frome. Labine played Kevin Pacalioglu in the supernatural comedy series Deadbeat. He also played Jimmy Farrell in the teen comedy-drama series Breaker High.

Fans of Dr. Elizabeth Wilder will gear up to see more of her as her character has been upped to a series regular for New Amsterdam Season 5. Played by Sandra Mae Frank, she will be taking over from Dr. Helen Sharpe as the new head of oncology. New Amsterdam’s creators have received well-deserved plaudits for their efforts at representation and inclusion. A few of the actors are people living with disabilities. Actress Rachel Handler, who is an amputee, and Matthew Jeffers, who is a little person, were cast in roles as medical professionals. The newest series regular Sandra Mae Frank is a deaf actress.

Skins UK star Katherine Prescott joins season 5 in a recurring role as Dr. Lauren Bloom's estranged sister Vanessa. Also returning this season are Conner Marx, Debra Monk, Alejandro Hernandez, Genevieve Angelson, Megan Byrne, Christine Chang, Em Grosland, Shiva Kalaiselvan, Olivia Khoshatefeh, Keren Lugo, Frances Turner, Anna Suzuki, and Teresa Patel.

What Is New Amsterdam Season 5 About?

Here is the official synopsis via NBC:

Bloom, Iggy, and Reynolds rally around Max as he deals with the fallout from Helen’s decision. Bloom gives extra space to Leyla, but she’s in for a surprise. Reynolds and Wilder help a young terminal patient realize his dream to ‘star’ in a Bollywood show. Iggy has a breakthrough with a challenging patient.”

Even with this being the last season of New Amsterdam, the fifth and final season of the hit medical drama will surely satisfy longtime fans of the series and will hopefully give these characters the satisfying send-off that they deserve.