NBC's much-loved medical drama New Amsterdam is all set to return for its fifth and final season. The series was conceived by David Schulner and is based on Dr. Eric Manheimer's autobiography Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital and his 15 years as the hospital's medical director. New Amsterdam follows the smart and endearing Dr. Max Goodwin, the newest medical director at the oldest public hospital in the country, as he maneuvers the hospital’s regulations to improve things. The doctors and employees are skeptical of Dr. Goodwin's plans to shred the red tape and deliver top-notch care, but he must challenge the status quo and demonstrate that he would stop at nothing to revitalize this underfunded and undervalued hospital and restore it to its former glory.

The main cast of New Amsterdam includes Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom, and Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome. Sadly, Freema Agyeman, who plays Dr. Helen Sharpe, is not returning for the final season. Dr. Elizabeth Wilder, the Chief of Oncology who is played by deaf actor Sandra Mae Frank, joined the cast in Season 4 as a recurring character but to the joy of many, she will return in the final season as a series regular. Here's how you can watch New Amsterdam's final outing.

Image via NBC

Related:From 'Code Black' to 'Scrubs': Best Medical Dramas, Ranked By Believability

Image via NBC

The fifth season of New Amsterdam will debut on NBC on Tuesday, September 20. The series will continue to air at the 10 p.m. ET/PT slot, meaning it will air after The Voice and La Brea. A third, fourth, and fifth season of New Amsterdam was ordered by NBC in January 2020. On March 14, 2022, it was confirmed that the fifth season would be the last.

Is New Amsterdam Season 5 Streaming Online?

New episodes of New Amsterdam Season 5 can be viewed on Peacock the day after they premiere on NBC. You must have a Peacock Premium membership to access the episodes for next-day viewing.

While Peacock's free base tier is an ad-supported streaming service, Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus have monthly subscription fees of $4.99 and $9.99, respectively. Peacock Premium subscribers have access to significantly more content. From having access to everything on the free edition of Peacock to more TV shows and films, Peacock Originals, exclusive next-day watching for ongoing NBC series, live sports, and live events, such as Sunday Night Football, are all included in this. Peacock Premium is currently available for the entire month of September 2022 for just $1.99 per month or about $20 for a full-year subscription.

Although NBC is a part of cable TV plans, if you don't have cable TV anymore, you can view the channel through services like Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or FuboTV.

Watch on Peacock

Where Can You Watch the Previous Seasons of New Amsterdam?

Before the new season premieres, you can catch up on the previous seasons through subscriptions and buying/renting. Peacock currently has all four seasons of the show, whereas Spectrum has Seasons 1, 2, and 4. DirecTV has two seasons while Hulu and FuboTV both only have Season 4 available on their platforms. However, there have been reports that the series could leave Peacock and FuboTV soon so you may want to hurry.

All four seasons of New Amsterdam are available for purchase or rental on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play Movies, and Vudu. You can also watch New Amsterdam without any charge through the NBC website.

Rent on Amazon

What to Expect in New Amsterdam Season 5

Throughout the last four seasons, Schulner and our outstanding ensemble have tackled themes that are significant and thought-provoking, touching on the human condition while also making us laugh and inspiring hope. The new season will pick up in the fall 2022 after a brief time jump. As Max reclaims control of the hospital, he must first deal with his personal life, which was left in limbo at the end of Season 4 when Helen didn't show up at their wedding. Max and the group will move forward with positivity and a newfound dedication to their own lives, striving for happiness and developing closer relationships with those they care about.

Dr. Bloom will keep navigating her life, which includes a difficult connection with her distant sister Vanessa (Kathryn Prescott). Dr. Frome will be seen handling the troubled marriage he shares with Martin (Mike Doyle) while the situation between Dr. Reynolds and his long-lost father, Horace (James McDaniel), will still need to be worked out after a year filled with significant family developments. Lastly, Dr. Elizabeth Wilder, who joined the team in Season 4, will maintain her strong foundation as an integral part of the New Amsterdam team as well as become a crucial friend and confidante.

Related:The 10 Best TV Medical Dramas, Ranked

How Many Episodes Does New Amsterdam Season 5 Have?

Image via NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Compared to the preceding seasons, the fifth and final season of New Amsterdam would run for a shorter 13 episodes, which will bring the series total to 92 episodes. The projected average running time for each episode is about 43 minutes. As of September 11, 2022, the episode titles for Season 5 are still not out but the synopsis for episode 1 has been revealed.

In the first episode, Max receives support from Bloom, Iggy, and Reynolds as he copes with the repercussions of Helen's choice. Bloom offers Leyla some space, but she's in for a shock. Iggy achieves success with a difficult patient and a young terminal patient's desire of appearing in a Bollywood production is realized thanks to Reynolds and Wilder.

More Medical Shows like New Amsterdam That You Can Watch Now

E.R. (1994-2009): Even though Grey's Anatomy has established itself as one of the longest-running medical dramas in TV history, it wouldn't have been possible without the phenomenal success of E.R. The show aired on NBC totaling 331 episodes over 15 seasons, and was responsible for popularizing the medical drama subgenre. The series, which was known for its severity, focused on the difficult problems and life-or-death choices that the staff members had to make daily at the hectic County General Hospital emergency room. The core premise of the show frequently included medical issues, but other conflicts also pushed the story along.

Watch on HuluScrubs (2001-2010): Scrubs is a renowned sitcom-style show that aired on first NBC and then ABC and ran for nine seasons. Scrubs follows John Michael "J.D." Dorian's career as a doctor as it takes off at Sacred Heart Hospital. The show has received accolades for its accurate portrayal of both medicine and the early stages of a profession, even though it frequently drifts into more somber or dramatic tales. Scrubs prioritizes odd, even surreal humor above realistic portrayals of medical procedures at its core, placing the latter considerably further down the priority list. The show's slapstick comedy, daydream scenes, and likable characters pulled audiences in, and its original perspective on a hospital setting that was rarely seen in cinema or television is what kept it on the air for such a long time.

Watch on Hulu

Hospital Playlist (2020-2021): Hospital Playlist was one of the highest-rated Korean dramas ever and follows five doctors in their 40s who have been friends since they started medical school. Even though it is a medical drama, the narrative goes well beyond the lives of the five friends in the hospital. Some moments show the difficulties and rewards of working at a hospital - the contentment of saving lives, the incredibly moving doctor-patient interaction, the long nights on duty, or the challenges of a hard medical procedure. However, the story also highlights their relationship, families, and the highs and lows of life. It's a lighthearted, wholesome show that does an amazing job of combining serious moments with humorous bits.

Watch on Netflix