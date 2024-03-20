The Big Picture The New Amsterdam sequel entitled New Amsterdam: Tomorrow will be set 30 years in the future.

The show will explore emerging issues like artificial intelligence in the medical field.

David Schulner, series creator, is returning to produce the sequel under his production company.

Throughout its five-year run, New Amsterdam built a solid fan base which, despite the show changing significantly and not for the better, stuck through it to the bitter end. The series finale was less than satisfying. David Schulner, series creator, executive producer, and showrunner is getting another chance at revisiting the magic from the early seasons of New Amsterdam with a sequel, Deadline reports. The current working title for the sequel is New Amsterdam: Tomorrow and it will be set thirty years after the events of the original series, led by Ryan Eggold. The show will center on Luna Goodwin, Max's daughter who follows in her father's footsteps as the Medical Director of New Amsterdam Hospital.

The future setting will allow the show to explore emerging issues like artificial intelligence and how that will affect the medical field. This development was teased in the series finale as a young and enthusiastic director, later revealed to be adult Luna Goodwin, was showcased. Luna had followed in her father's footsteps, spotting the fire and passion that had made Dr. Goodwin a force in the field and at New Amsterdam Hospital. They were so similar, down to Dr. Goodwin's signature line, "How can I help?" At this point, there is no confirmation about who will portray the lead role, or if Molly Griggs will reprise the character. Eggold is not confirmed to be involved. Schulner will be involved in the show's production under his production company.

What Is 'New Amsterdam' All About?

Image via NBC

Premiering in 2018, New Amsterdam followed Dr. Max Goodwin, a newly minted medical director at one of the oldest hospitals in the country. Dr. Goodwin sought to tear down one of the biggest barriers in medical care and that's the bureaucracy. The show ran for 5 seasons, building a strong fan base despite fluctuating and disappointing developments. Several factors led to the show's shocking cancelation. When it hit Netflix, the show had the Suits effect, where it attracted a whole new audience, making it to the top 10 list, a rare feat for a non-Netflix original series. NBC must have been so impressed by the streaming numbers that they opted to explore a sequel avenue.

New Amsterdam starred Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, Freema Ageyman as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom, Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Tyler Labine as Dr. Ignatius, Anupam Kher as Dr. Vijay Kapoor and Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder.

The original New Amsterdam is available to watch on Netflix.

