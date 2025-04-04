The biggest anime at the moment is Solo Leveling, a power fantasy action series that follows a Hunter upgrading himself to be the strongest. It has even surpassed the popularity of famous anime, such as One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen. However, since Solo Leveling is so overwhelming, it is diminishing anime that is just as good or even better. It may be an incredible anime, but there is a lot more for fans to watch that has better stories, animation, action, and characters.

This list isn't meant to take away anything from Solo Leveling since it is a great show, but there are plenty of other better new anime series that are unfairly overshadowed because of its popularity. This list will rank ten new anime shows that are better than Solo Leveling based on story, characters, writing, animation, action, critical acclaim, fan opinion, and overall quality compared to Solo Leveling's strengths and weaknesses. Since it is a new anime, this list will only include original shows starting in 2020 and will leave out sequels.

10 'The Fable' (2024)

Studio: Tezuka Productions