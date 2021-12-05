Folks, it’s that time of year! The time for carols and cocoa, for presents and perfectly hung stockings, for chilly nights and cuddles with loved ones, for baking and movie marathons…

What was that? You don’t have time for any of those things because you’re agonizing over your winter anime watchlist? Fret not, dear reader, for you’ve stumbled into the right article. The holidays are already filled with enough stress, so let’s make things a little easier in the realm of entertainment with this list of five anime premieres to keep an eye on this season.

1. Tensai Ouji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu (The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt)

Sometimes, it isn’t easy being in charge. At least, that’s how Tensai Ouji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu’s Prince Wein feels upon inheriting his kingdom. It’s a sad little kingdom that’s more trouble than it’s worth, and Prince Wein plans to auction off the land to the highest bidder so he can kick back, relax, and leave the tedious royal life behind him. However, it’s not as simple as it seems to just abandon a country, and every time Prince Wein makes a move, he ends up changing things for the better! How’s he ever going to be able to rid himself of the kingdom so he can enjoy a lazy life of leisure? A fantasy comedy that most people with responsibilities can relate to, Tensai Ouji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu aims to prove that when life gives you lemons, you can’t always make lemonade. Keep an eye out for this title when it premieres on January 11, 2022.

2. Orient

Looking for action? Orient has you covered. It follows two childhood friends, Musashi and Kojirou, who vow to become demon-slaying samurai when they grow up. However, in a few short years, that dream becomes a seeming impossibility as demons are raised to godly status and the samurai become disgraced. This doesn’t stop Musashi; he proudly proclaims his dream to become a samurai and works on his skills until his time comes, despite his friend Kojirou giving up on that path. After a near-death experience, though, Kojirou decides to once again chase his goal of being a samurai. By each other’s side, Musashi and Kojirou begin their journey to slay beasts and restore the honor of the samurai title. Fans of shounen will enjoy this title with its themes of friendship and perseverance, action-packed fights, and focus on finding oneself. There’s no concrete premiere date yet, but watch out for this title rolling in January 2022.

3. Tokyo 24-ku (Tokyo 24th Ward)

This title’s plot has been shrouded in mystery, and that’s rather fitting; as far as we know, Tokyo 24-ku is a mystery-thriller anime centering around three friends, Ran, Kouki, and Shuuta. The three of them were born and raised on an artificial island in the Tokyo Bay, and though they all come from different backgrounds and have vastly different personalities, they’ve always been together. However, an incident creates a shift in their dynamic, and on the first anniversary, they all receive a call at the same time that is supposedly from a dead friend that simply instructs them to “choose the future.” Now the three must save their home and everyone in it, but will they be able to save their friendship along the way? It won’t be easy when they all have their own way of seeing things. It’s hard to resist the allure of this red, blue, and green themed anime and the mystery it boasts, so check this one out when it premieres on January 6, 2022.

4. Ryman’s Club

Do you feel like the fall season had a suspicious lack of sports anime? Do you yearn for the sweet, sweet drama of boys playing literally any sport and having to learn to work as a team while also dealing with myriad personal issues? Well, look no further than Ryman’s Club. This anime centers on a group of salarymen that play badminton, paying special attention to Mikoto Shiratori, a badminton prodigy who hasn’t played since losing at an inter-high tournament. Despite his talent, his trauma from the loss steers him away from a professional career in the sport, and he instead takes a job at the Sunlight Beverage Company. There, he meets and befriends Tatsuru Miyazumi, superstar salaryman and top player on the company team. Will Mikoto overcome his past to reach his potential? This title, unlike many sports anime, centers around adult players and aims to show not only their life on the court, but their daily life in and out of the office as well. Fans of sports anime and workplace comedy and drama will enjoy Ryman’s Club and should eagerly await its premiere in January 2022.

5. Sasaki and Miyano

Adapted from a manga of the same name, Sasaki and Miyano follows Miyano, a boy happy to lead a life of peacefully reading boys’ love manga, his biggest worry being how soft his face looks. One day, though, his life becomes less than peaceful as he runs into upperclassman Sasaki, a rough and tumble delinquent. Despite being small and seemingly soft, Miyano fights back against Sasaki, and suddenly, Sasaki is incredibly fascinated by Miyano and his fiery spirit. He wants to get closer to Miyano, but the boy is absolutely clueless; Miyano doesn’t even see that his life is mirroring the boys’ love manga he loves so much, so it’s up to Sasaki to give this story a happy ending! Silly, sweet, and fun, Sasaki and Miyano is one for the romantics and lovers of slice-of-life that enjoy the story of how the tough guy meets his match and sweeps said match off his feet… or maybe not. You’ll just have to watch and see! Be prepared to fall in love when this title premieres on January 6, 2022.

