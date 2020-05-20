New ‘Antebellum’ Trailer Has Janelle Monae Kidnapped and Enslaved Through Time Travel

Lionsgate has released a new trailer for the thriller Antebellum. While the teaser trailer kept the plot vague, this new brief trailer (without spoiling too much), provides the basic premise of the plot. Janelle Monae plays a woman in the present day who has a good and happy life, but then she’s kidnapped and forced back into slavery through time travel. From there, she has to fight back to escape not only slavery, but to return to her own time.

This is a pretty brilliant conceit since it acknowledges the truth that time travel is really a white man’s game. If you’re white, you can pretty much go back to any period in time, and you’ll probably be okay by virtue of being a white guy. That’s not really the case for black people (or really any people of color), and so time travel, rather than a fun adventure, can be used as a cruel device for enslavement. I’m very curious to see how Antebellum will handle its conceit, and while I don’t think theaters should reopen in August, I’m still incredibly excited to see this movie.

Check out the Antebellum trailer below. Antebellum is currently slated to open on August 21st and also stars Kiersey Clemons, Gabourey Sidibe, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Eric Lange, Tongayi Chirisa, Robert Aramayo, and Marque Richardson. It was written and directed by first-time feature filmmakers Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, who previously helmed stylized music videos from artists like Jay-Z and Maxwell.

Do you want to see Antebellum in a theater in August? Do you think it should be delayed again (it was originally slated to open in April) to when it’s safe to go back to theaters, or do you think Lionsgate should attempt a VOD release? Sound off in the comments section.