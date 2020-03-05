New ‘Antebellum’ Trailer Raises More Questions About the Time-Hopping Janelle Monáe Horror Movie

The first trailer for Antebellum was a highly intriguing visual whiplash that left you with a lot more questions than answers about the horror film starring Janelle Monáe. Luckily, a second trailer has arrived, and woo boy I still don’t know what’s going on here and man am I hyped about it. If anything I’m doubly confused and three times as excited.

Written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz in their feature-directing debut, Antebellum seems to have Monáe playing a TED Talk-y thought leader who is somehow whisked backward in time and sold into slavery in the antebellum South. But there’s clearly a grand purpose at play behind that time-hopping, as the trailer’s tagline asks: “What if fate chose you to save us from our past?”

Antebellum shares a producer, Sean McKittrick, with both of Jordan Peele‘s modern-day horror hits Get Out and Us, as well as Spike Lee‘s BlackKklansman. Rush and Renz’s film certainly seems to be right in that same vein, using the heightened aspects of genre storytelling to craft a story that digs into the very-real heart of race, class, and privilege. The movie also stars Marque Richardson II, Eric Lang, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone.

Check out the new trailer below. Antebellum hits theaters on April 24. For more on the film, here is the first trailer and an intriguing batch of images.

Here is the official synopsis for Antebellum: