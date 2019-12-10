Final ‘Antlers’ Trailer Brings Some Horror to Your Holiday Season

0

You don’t have to work very hard to convince me to check out new creature features, especially those with a mythological slant. The Ritual, Midsommar to an extent, and films like them will always occupy a niche that I’m particularly interested in, and I actively encourage audiences seek them out. You can do so early next year with the release of Antlers, which just revealed its final trailer to put a little scare into the otherwise happy holiday season at year’s end.

This trailer does a solid job of laying out the story, its setting and characters, and the high stakes that make the tale worth telling. And while it also gives us our best look yet at the creature that lurks in the periphery of that story, it does so without giving too much away. I’m excited to see where this one goes, how it deviates from the source material, and what (if any) new tricks and tropes the tale brings to the beloved genre.

Scott Cooper‘s Antlers, written by C. Henry Chaisson and Nick Antosca, and Cooper, based upon Antosca’s short story The Quiet Boy, is produced by Guillermo del Toro, David Goyer, and J. Miles Dale. It stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan. Look for it in theaters on April 17, 2020.

