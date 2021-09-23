The next Nintendo Direct is happening later today, but leakers have already found a new game to expect at the showcase. A new Kirby title, machine translated into Kirby: Discovery of the Stars, was unveiled a bit early via Nintendo Japan's release schedule as discovered by ResetEra forum user Oracion.

There's little else we know as of now about the title other than that it will release sometime in Spring 2022, but the unexpected reveal came with the box art for the game. It shows Kirby standing in front of a verdant, overgrown cityscape that appears long abandoned, a somewhat dismal landscape for the usually cute and fluffy franchise but one still filled with beautiful flowers and bright green trees. Given what seems like an accidental leak, it's highly likely we'll learn more about the upcoming title during the official announcement in today's Direct.

Kirby hasn't had a proper mainline game in over three years, with 2018's co-op romp Kirby Star Allies. Since then, there have been a few spin-offs, but nothing furthering the cute little puffball's adventure. In the meantime, series creator Masahiro Sakurai has been busy hyping up fans for the latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate reveals (which, maybe we'll also see at today's Direct), but a return to Dreamland is well overdue.

Alongside this curious new Kirby title, Nintendo announced that the vast majority of the games discussed in the 40-minute Direct will be Winter releases. There's no word on what could be featured, but there are a few possibilities. With Metroid Dread releasing soon and rumors swirling about an update to Nintendo Online's classic games catalog, there's no shortage of exciting Nintendo projects to talk about.

You can watch today's Nintendo Direct at 3 p.m. PT on their YouTube or Twitch channel. We'll have updates on Kirby's latest adventure here on Collider as news from the presentation drops.

