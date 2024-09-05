The highly anticipated second and final chapter of Arcane has just unveiled its explosive new trailer, giving fans a tantalizing look at what’s to come when the Emmy Award-winning series returns to Netflix this November for what is being billed as the Second and Final Chapter of the Series. The trailer, set to the electrifying track “Paint The Town Blue” by Ashnikko, teases a thrilling continuation of the beloved League of Legends universe.

Arcane season two promises to dive even deeper into the chaotic and tension-filled world of Piltover and Zaun, following the dramatic events of the first season that left fans on the edge of their seats. The collaboration with Ashnikko for the trailer’s soundtrack adds to the high-energy stakes, with "Paint The Town Blue" serving as the first single from the Arcane season two original soundtrack, released by Riot Games and Virgin Music Group. Fans will be able to listen to the song alongside the trailer, building even more excitement for the show's return.

This announcement comes with even more good news for fans: Arcane will be spotlighted at Netflix’s Geeked Week, one of their most anticipated live fan events on September 19, where even more details are expected to drop about the upcoming season.

Is 'Arcane' Worth Watching?

The first season of Arcane was met with critical acclaim and was hailed as one of Netflix’s best TV shows in 2021. The series garnered four Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Animated Program, making it the first streaming series to win in that category. It also swept the Annie Awards in nine categories, cementing its place as a trailblazer in adapting video games into successful, culturally significant animated series.

Executive produced by Christian Linke, Marc Merrill, and Brandon Beck, Arcane has built an enormous and dedicated fan base and continues to stand out with its rich storytelling, breathtaking animation from Fortiche Animation, and its voice talent, including Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), Ella Purnell (Jinx), and Katie Leung (Caitlyn).

As season two gears up for its November premiere, the stakes have never been higher for characters like Vi and Jinx. The new trailer showcases stunning visuals, intense action sequences, and emotional depth that hint at an unforgettable conclusion to the Arcane saga.

Don’t miss the next chapter in Arcane, arriving on Netflix this November. And make sure to tune into the Geeked Week event on September 19 for more exclusive updates on what else is to come.

Arcane Set in Utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League Of Legends champions and the power that will tear them apart. Release Date November 6, 2021 Cast Hailee Steinfeld , Kevin Alejandro , Ella Purnell , JB Blanc Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

Watch on Netflix