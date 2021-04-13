You'd think it would be easier to pull off a heist during a zombie apocalypse.

Netflix has released the official trailer for Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. The official trailer arrives just days after the filmmaker teased its release with a bright, new poster over the weekend. Prior to that, the only look we'd had at the film so far had come in the form of a shorter teaser back in February — but this time around, fans excited for Snyder's return to the zombieverse have even more to pore over.

This madman really went and put Kenny Rogers in this thing. Hell yeah. Zack Snyder has become quite the polarizing filmmaker over the past few years, but I think the one thing that can unite us all is the sight of Dave Bautista sprinting across casino tables with a machine gun. Maybe it shouldn't come as a surprise after Snyder's genuinely great Dawn of the Dead remake, but this movie looks like it's going to absolutely rip. And more than that, it looks like it's going to have fun with the genre outside of your usual shambling, brainless zombies. “They’re not what you think they are," the trailer tells us. "They’re smarter. They’re faster. They’re organized.”

Oh, also, there's a zombie tiger. There is a zombie tiger. I say again: Hell yeah.

In addition to Bautista and Schweighöfer, Army of the Dead's impressive ensemble cast includes Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada and Garret Dillahunt, as well as Raúl Castillo, Huma Quereshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone and Michael Cassidy.

Army of the Dead will premiere on Netflix and in select theaters on May 21. Here's the official trailer and synopsis for the film:

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

