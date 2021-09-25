The Zack Snyder-produced prequel has no zombies but has plenty of Dieter.

Today at their big TUDUM event, Netflix released the trailer for their Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves. Produced by Zack Snyder and written, directed, and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, the film follows small-town bank teller Dieter who gets invited to join a crew of criminals to heist a sequence of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

No disrespect to Army of the Dead, but this sounds more my speed. While zombie hordes are all well and good, I’d rather just see heisting adventures minus the undead, so if that’s what Schweighöfer is offering, then I am very much here for it, especially since I found Dieter to be a delightful character. Hopefully, this is a fun-filled heist movie that translates Dieter's charm to the rest of the cast. Judging by the trailer, Schweighöfer and Snyder have definitely delivered, and I'll be eager to see this one as soon as possible.

In this prequel, Dieter's new crew is comprised of Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen. Snyder developed the original story with Shay Hatten, who also wrote the script, while Schweighöfer himself directs. Snyder and Schweighöfer also produce the film, along with Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Dan Maag.

Army of Thieves arrives on Netflix on October 29. Check out the trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Army of Thieves.

In this prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

