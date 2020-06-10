New ‘Artemis Fowl’ Clip Shows the Tension Between Artemis and His Father

Disney has released a new clip from Kenneth Branagh‘s upcoming film, Artemis Fowl. The movie follows young supergenius Artemis Fowl (Ferdia Shaw) and his guardian Butler (Nonso Anozie) as they search for Artemis’ missing father (Colin Farrell), who has been kidnapped by a mysterious figure. In order to rescue his father, Artemis must pay the ransom by executing a dangerous plan, which eventually has him crossing paths with all sorts of mystical creatures.

In this clip, you can see that Artemis and his father don’t get on too well because the elder Fowl is always leaving on his helicopter to engage in a mysterious enterprise that could change the world as we know it. We’ve all been there.

Check out the clip below. Artemis Fowl hits Disney+ on June 12th and also stars Josh Gad, Lara McDonnell, and Judi Dench.

Here’s the official synopsis for Artemis Fowl: