New ‘Artemis Fowl’ Clip Shows the Tension Between Artemis and His Father

Disney has released a new clip from Kenneth Branagh‘s upcoming film, Artemis Fowl. The movie follows young supergenius Artemis Fowl (Ferdia Shaw) and his guardian Butler (Nonso Anozie) as they search for Artemis’ missing father (Colin Farrell), who has been kidnapped by a mysterious figure. In order to rescue his father, Artemis must pay the ransom by executing a dangerous plan, which eventually has him crossing paths with all sorts of mystical creatures.
In this clip, you can see that Artemis and his father don’t get on too well because the elder Fowl is always leaving on his helicopter to engage in a mysterious enterprise that could change the world as we know it. We’ve all been there.
Check out the clip below. Artemis Fowl hits Disney+ on June 12th and also stars Josh Gad, Lara McDonnell, and Judi Dench.
Here’s the official synopsis for Artemis Fowl:
Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line ofcriminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies—and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.