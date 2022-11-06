As anticipation for the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, continues to build up, Funko has officially revealed, via a tweet from their Twitter account, a set of figures based on characters from the franchise. The tweet reads, "Immerse yourself in the dangerous and beautiful rainforests and soar the skies of Pandora with these POPS! Bring home the wonder and adventure of Avatar today. Pre order now!"

The release of the new figures comes with six individual figures featuring characters from the first film. The largest and most eye-catching of the bunch includes Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) in war paint wielding a gun on top of the great leonopteryx, known to the Na'Vi as toruk, in its beautifully painted reddish-orange patterns with black stripes and signature blue crests. The figure perfectly recreates the scene in the first film where Jake takes on the title of Toruk Makto and charges into battle alongside the different Na'Vi tribes of Pandora.

Other figures set to be released also include another variant of Jake Sully with a spear and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) as she crouches while holding a dagger. Another variant of Neytiri can also be purchased, which features her in war paint as she leaps, aiming her bow and arrow, recreating her pivotal scenes in the epic climax of the first film. However, no set of heroes can be complete without their villain, as a Funko for Colonel Miles Quaritch, played in the movie by Stephen Lang, has also been revealed. The figure features the character's signature scars across his head as he menacingly poses while wielding a gun.

Image via Funko

Interestingly, similar to the first wave of McFarlane Toys' Avatar sets, the new Funko figures appear to be only based on the first film in the series rather than anything related to its upcoming sequel. Whether future figures will be based on newer characters or creatures of the franchise remains to be seen, but with hype continuing to build, it won't come as a surprise if more Funkos are just around the corner. With Avatar finally making its debut with the collectible brand, fans of the franchise can finally bring the epic science fiction universe to their shelves.

The Funko figures are the latest in a big marketing push to drum up hype for the release of director James Cameron's long-awaited sequel. After 13 years of waiting, only time will tell if audiences are willing to go back and return for a brand-new adventure in the beautiful yet mysterious world of Pandora. Fans won't have to wait too much longer either, as Avatar: The Way of Water finally splashes into theaters on December 16.

The Avatar Funkos are now available to pre-order. Check out the official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water below.