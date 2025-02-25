The world of Avatar: The Last Airbender is rich and constantly expanding. After Aang's (Zach Tyler Eisen) story concluded, the beloved series got a sequel, The Legend of Korra, which explored the next incarnation of the Avatar, Korra (Janet Varney). And the universe is set to expand once again with the announcement of a new series focusing on the Earthbender following Korra. Though little is known about the upcoming series, Avatar: Seven Havens, it promises a very different world for the next Avatar. Set in a "world shattered by a devastating cataclysm" where the Avatar is not regarded as the hero it once was, the new series will be unique, much like The Legend of Korra's 1920s-inspired city set it apart from its predecessor.

Despite these changes, Avatar: Seven Havens will be deeply connected to the series that came before it, particularly The Legend of Korra, as it will pick up shortly after her era ends. Most importantly, the new series will have to build off of one of the biggest tragedies in The Legend of Korra. While Korra ushered in a lot of change, not all were positive, and one particularly negative development during her series was the destruction of her connection to her past lives. The loss would impact not only the rest of Korra's time as the Avatar but every Avatar who follows her, especially her immediate successor, as she is the one who must pick up where Korra left off without the benefit of connecting to generations of past Avatars.

Korra's Battle with Vaatu Has Major Repercussions in 'The Legend of Korra' Season 2