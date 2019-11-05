New NSFW ‘Bad Boys for Life’ Trailer Reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

0

Sony Pictures has unveiled a brand new Bad Boys 3 trailer for the long-in-the-works sequel, which sees Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) back together for one last ride. The film finds Marcus pulled out of retirement when someone’s trying to kill Mike, but the two are no longer going solo. Captain Howard (Joe Pantoliano) forces them to work with a team of young cops, played by Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Charles Melton. A culture clash ensues.

The trailer features an f-bomb and some bloody images so it’s probably NSFW, but Sony does appear to be sending a message here: Just because Michael Bay didn’t direct this sequel doesn’t mean the over-the-top R-rated nature of the franchise is gone. Indeed, Joe Carnahan (The A-Team) was originally in line to direct Bad Boys for Life before departing over creative differences with Smith, but he still has a screenwriting credit on the film so one imagines a fair amount of his plans remain. In his stead, up-and-comers Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah are in the director’s chair, and the look to do a solid job of maintaining Bay’s sun-drenched aesthetic.

Check out the new Bad Boys for Life trailer below. With a screenplay byCarnahan and Chris Bremner, and a story by Peter Craig, Carnahan, and Bremner, Smith and Lawrence return alongside Paola Nuñez, Kate Del Castillo, and Nicky Jam. Bad Boys for Life rides on January 17, 2020.

