New ‘Bad Hair’ Trailer Weaves a Killer Tale of Horror and Hair Extensions

Hulu has released a new trailer for Bad Hair, the killer-weave horror flick from director Justin Simien (Dear White People). The 80-set slasher stars Elle Lorraine (Insecure) as an ambitious aspiring VJ whose quest to fit into an image-obsessed industry turns deadly when a new weave develops a mind of its own.

Honestly, if you haven’t been sold since that logline was first released with Simien’s name attached to it, I truly don’t know what to tell you, but this is another great trailer for what’s sure to be Hulu’s Halloween standout. Collider’s own Jeff Sneider had a chance to catch Bad Hair at the Sundance Film Festival 10,000 years ago back in January, and pretty much the only complaint was toward the runtime, which we’re hearing has since been cut by about 13 minutes. “This is a film about Culture being stripped down and replaced by (a) Cult,” Jeff wrote in his full review. “It is as much a horror movie as it is an examination of a black workplace.”

Bad Hair also stars Vanessa Williams, Lena Waithe, Laverne Cox, Jay Pharoah, Blair Underwood, James Van Der Beek, Usher, and Kelly Rowland.

Check out the trailer below. Bad Hair hits Hulu on Friday, October 23. For even more on the film, here is the first trailer.

Here is the official synopsis for Bad Hair: