The Big Picture The New Batman Adventures' revamped look gave characters like Catwoman and Nightwing a fresh, angular redesign.

This wave of McFarlane Toys figures features updated versions of Bane, Catwoman, Nightwing, and The Joker.

While not as beloved as the original series, The New Batman Adventures still contains some of the best episodes of Batman: The Animated Series.

After over 25 years, Batman: The Animated Series is still considered to be the definitive version of The Caped Crusader. However, what gets less attention in the DCAU as a whole is the series’ later seasons, which were rebranded to The New Batman Adventures. Now McFarlane Toys is continuing their New Adventures figure line with wave 2.

This latest six-inch scale wave includes Catwoman, Nightwing, The Joker, and Bane all in their updated costumes. Each character will come with a handful of accessories, including The Joker featuring his two hyenas from the show, Bud and Lou. These heroes and villains will also come with an animation reproduction cell from the original series. This wave now joins Batman, Batgirl, Killer Croc and Baby Doll, and Two Face in The New Batman Adventures line.

The Blood-Red Skies of Gotham City

While the production team that featured legends like Bruce Timm and Paul Dini mostly carried over from BTAS’ original run, The New Batman Adventures had its own look and feel. This was mostly thanks to its redesigned world. Gone were the complex realistic character models of the series in favor of a more angular and heightened look. It worked wonders for characters like Two-Face, Catwoman, and Nightwing, but others weren’t so lucky. The biggest example being The Joker who’s colorless face had more in common with Disney’s Mickey Mouse than the clown Prince of crime. This would later be fixed in Batman Beyond and Justice League. The new look also allowed the series to delve into more supernatural stories involving other DCU characters like Etrigan the Demon, putting its fresh blood-red sky aesthetic to good use, all the while making it easier to crossover with BTAS’ sister show, Superman: The Animated Series. These final two seasons of BTAS aren’t as beloved as the series’ first run, but it does contain some of its best episodes. “Old Wounds”, which depicts the origin story of Dick Grayson’s Robin becoming Nightwing, “Growing Pains”, and “Over the Edge” are just a few examples. The New Batman Adventures would be short-lived thanks to Warner Brothers wanting a Batman series geared more towards teenagers, which would lead to the creation of the equally beloved Batman Beyond. However, time has been very kind to the revamp of BTAS, with this McFarlane line being a great way to keep its legacy alive as DC fans prepare for Timm’s next series, Batman: The Caped Crusader.

Where Can You Stream ‘The New Batman Adventures’?

The New Batman Adventures is currently streaming on Max alongside the rest of the DCAU. McFarlane’s Wave 2 figures will go up for pre-order on Wednesday, June 5. Until then, you can preview them below.