When it comes to the most beloved version of Batman, many DC Comics fans will point to Batman: The Animated Series as the definitive version of the character. In the last number of years, the series has been gaining a new audience thanks to comic books, Funko Pops, and action figures — the latter of which includes the McFarlane Toys DC Direct line. They recently started doing figures for The New Batman Adventures, the updated version of BTAS, and their latest additions include two classic Batman villains.

There are three figures in the latest New Batman Adventures wave from McFarlane — Batman, The Riddler, and Scarecrow. They are all in their second designs from the final batch of episodes from BTAS. Riddler can be seen in his all-green onesie with a question mark in the middle and a bowler hat which was very reminiscent of the character’s appearance in Batman Forever. Scarecrow, on the other hand, was taken in the opposite direction. Instead of being the scrawny Arkham scientist in a Halloween costume fans have come to know, this updated design was the most frightening The Animated Series ever did. Looking like a cross between Death and Jack the Ripper, this put literal fear back into Scarecrow's name.

Finally, Batman’s new figure is a variant of his New Batman Adventures costume, featuring a blue cowl and cape. This is a look that The Dark Knight never had in the series. This new wave of figures will go up for pre-order at various retailers on Friday, November 22.

Batman’s Villains Were Given a New Coat of Paint

Close

After the initial two-season run of Batman: The Animated Series was over in 1995, the creators took the opportunity to streamline the art-deco style of the show. Thus, The New Batman Adventures was born. This meant new designs for every character. Some didn't see much change, like Two-Face or Harley Quinn, but others were unrecognizable. Scarecrow was the best example of this update firing on all cylinders, with the characters' episodes, “Never Fear” and “Over the Edge,” being some of the best of The New Batman Adventures era. It also helped that horror legend Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator) brought a refreshing and horrific life to the villain.

The Riddler, on the other hand, didn't get the same love. While during the original BTAS era, The Riddler got three of the best episodes, the creators admitted, he was the hardest to write for given his puzzling nature. The Riddler would appear a lot less than many other popular villains in the series, and in The New Batman Adventures, the character only has one speaking line of dialogue throughout its entire two-season run. That's a shame given that DC vet John Glover (Smallville) gave fans one of the best interpretations of the characters. That being said, The Riddler would appear in his updated look in a larger role in the Superman: The Animated Series episode “Knight Time.”

Where Can You Stream ‘The New Batman Adventures’?

Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures are currently streaming on Max. Before your next trip to Gotham, you can view McFarlane Toys’ entire DC Direct line of figures on their website.

Watch on Max