The new series is said to be "in the spirit of 'Batman: The Animated Series.'"

HBO Max and Cartoon Network have announced that Batman: Caped Crusader - a new animated series that reimagines the Batman mythology - has received a straight-to-series order. The new series is executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm, who developed Batman: The Animated Series.

The first image from Batman: Caped Crusader is certainly reminiscent of Batman: The Animated Series, showing a brooding Batman looming over Gotham City. Tom Ascheim, the President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, says “Batman: Caped Crusader will entertain first time and die-hard fans alike and, with such an impressive creative team in place, we know we have another future Batman classic in the making.

Abrams, Reeves, and Timm also said about the new series: “We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City. The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world.”

Batman: Caped Crusader will also be produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho, who recently produced the Hilary Swank-starring Netflix series Away, as well as Amazon Prime Video’s Tales from the Loop.

While not much is known about Batman: Caped Crusader yet, it certainly seems like HBO Max and Cartoon Network have quite a bit of confidence in the new series. Bringing Timm to the series is extremely exciting for fans of Batman: The Animated Series, while the inclusion of Abrams, and especially Reeves - who has finished filming The Batman and has two sequels planned and a spin-off prequel series in development - shows that Warner Bros. is bringing in the big guns for this new show.

Batman: Caped Crusader does not have an announced premiere date yet, but this will likely be one of the most exciting animated projects to watch out for on HBO Max. Check out the first image from Batman: Caped Crusader below:

