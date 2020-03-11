E3 2020 Cancellation Means No News on Rumored ‘Batman’, ‘Harry Potter’ Games from Warner Bros.

With the cancellation of E3 2020 comes the realization that attendees and expectant fans around the world will not be getting updates from Warner Bros. on the new Batman or rumored Harry Potter video games. E3’s cancellation this year means Warner Bros. games updates are just some of the many big, newsy moments that will either be delayed or released in a different way, leaving fans keen for the news they expected to be revealed at one of the biggest gaming and tech events in the year.

Warner Bros. was previously expected to talk about a variety of games they had in the works, including the rumored open-world Harry Potter and Batman games, as well as a new game from Arkham series collaborator Rocksteady Studios. Back in 2018, Kotaku shared alleged screenshots of the Harry Potter open-world video game, stoking fan excitement over an immersive world which would allow them to cast spells, interact with magical creatures, and more. As for Batman, Games Rant notes it’s believed Warner Bros. Montreal has been working on a new game for some time. There have been no official confirmations on either of these games yet, hence all of the excitement to have Warner Bros. attend E3 2020 and put them on their line-up.

It’s unclear if or how Warner Bros. will proceed with E3 now canceled. The company could opt to do their own livestream event or pre-record an event, per a tweet from GeeksWorldWide writer James Sigfield, who in turn confirmed previous information reported by Kotaku’s Jason Schreier. E3 2020’s cancellation isn’t the only major event getting the ax and shifting release dates and big announcements. For more, check out our updated report on all events postponed or canceled because of coronavirus concerns.