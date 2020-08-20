Official Logo for ‘The Batman,’ New Artwork Revealed Ahead of FanDome Event

Matt Reeves, co-writer/director of the frothily anticipated The Batman, has shared the movie’s official logo and some really cool artwork from legendary comic book artist Jim Lee, ahead of this weekend’s FanDome Event. And if you weren’t excited before, whew boy, you will be now.

The logo, which cannily sneaks the DC branding in on the bottom right, is very cool and heavy metal, with the new bat symbol that DC/Warner Bros. recently copyrighted and, we’re sure, will be a pivotal piece of the marketing and merchandising for the new movie. We love how “drawn” the bat symbol looks and the big, chunky lettering. This is truly a whole new era of Batman.

And the artwork by Jim Lee is just as cool. It’s the first official artwork we’ve seen of Robert Pattinson’s version of the character, the high collar and bulky shoulders, the 3D chest bat symbol, and whatever is going on around his wrists. This is far from the sleek rubber of the Michael Keaton era, the more tactical look of Christian Bale’s Batman or the marbleized stylization of Ben Affleck’s two appearances as the character. This is something very different and we love it very much.

Reeves promised that we’d get to “see more” of The Batman as part of the DC FanDome event happening this weekend – hopefully we’ll get an actual trailer and see Pattinson in action. The Batman, also starring Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Andy Serkis as Alfred, is currently scheduled for release in October 2021 (it’s set to begin filming again in September), which seems way too far away for a movie this cool.