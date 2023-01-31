One of the biggest questions hanging above the impending DCU reset is the fate of Batman, with most of the questions circling around Robert Pattinson who donned the cape and cowl in 2022's The Batman—to massive acclaim. At a super-secret press event on Monday, co-heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, confirmed that while Pattinson may not be their Batman, fans have no reason to worry about his future as Bruce Wayne. Matt Reeves' planned trilogy and Batman Crime Saga (which includes The Penguin series) is still moving ahead, but Safran and Gunn have plans for their Bruce Wayne-centric stories.

In addition to confirming that they will be looking for a new actor to play Batman, Gunn also confirmed that Ben Affleck, who starred as Bruce Wayne in Zack Snyder's DCEU, will not be returning as the Caped Crusader. But just because he isn't in front of the screen, doesn't mean he won't be behind the screen. Following up on previous reports that Affleck was interested in directing, Gunn shared:

“This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman. It is not Robert Pattinson. It is not Ben Affleck. We're working [...] with Robert on [The Batman — Part II], and in dealing with that with Matt Reeves. I am working with Ben Affleck who really wants to be—has been a part of our architectural team trying to bring things together, and he really wants to direct one of our projects, and we're excited for him doing that."

Arguably the most shocking part of the news of this new Batman is that this "introduction of the DCU's Batman" won't see Protector of Gotham in the starring role, as his debut will actually be part of a Damian Wayne project.

This New Batman Won't Debut in His Own Movie

The Brave and the Bold is set to be a feature film that is, as Gunn describes it, "a story of Damian Wayne." He elaborates by saying, "He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. [It will be] based on the Grant Morrison comic book run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs. We are putting that all together right now." Safran continued by saying that the project is "Obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended Bat Family. Just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long.”

Even though many fans will want to see how this new Batman shapes up, the much more interesting and exciting aspect of this entire situation is the debut of Damian Wayne in an official live-action film, alongside other members of the Bat Family. Not to mention the fact that there will be two versions of Batman active at the same time! While we are still waiting on many more details, we are excited to see how this all turns out!

