The DC Universe is undergoing a transformation under the stewardship of James Gunn and Peter Safran, and fans are eager to know how iconic characters like Batman will fit into their bold new vision. In a recent interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub to promote Creature Commandos, alongside executive producer and showrunner, Dean Lorey, Gunn shed light on the approach to integrating Batman into the reimagined DCU while balancing the coexistence of Matt Reeves’ acclaimed The Batman universe, which sits in its own place in the world of DC, following the release of the HBO series The Penguin. But Gunn, while keen to integrate the Dark Knight into the world that he's building, is in no rush to do so.

For Gunn, it all starts with the script. The DCU isn’t rushing to introduce its Batman; instead, the focus is on ensuring that the character’s story is worth telling.

“There’s no set timeline for anything. The one thing that I’ve tried to make clear to people from the beginning, in the way that I hope we're different, is that everything in DC is going to be based on the writers. Until we have a screenplay that I’m totally happy with, that movie is not going to get made, no matter what it is. So, we have been really fortunate with some screenplays. You know, 'Supergirl' came in and just, wow Ana [Nogueria] did such an amazing job, the 'Lanterns' pilot came in, and now the whole 'Lanterns' series came in, and it's like 'Wow that's wonderful, wonderful work.' And there's a couple of other things that people don't know about, a couple of movies and TV shows that are greenlit or near greenlit. But it's going to be based always on that, on the story, because at the end of the day if we're happy with the story that we're telling, that's what matters most. And once 'The Brave and the Bold' gets to that point, then we'll make the movie.”

Batman Won't Appear in the DCU Until 'The Brave and the Bold'

However, we do know when Bruce Wayne will be making his first appearance in Gunn's reimagined DC Universe. Gunn confirmed that Batman will appear in The Brave and the Bold, a film exploring the relationship between Bruce Wayne and his son Damian Wayne, the fifth Robin. The film, set to be directed by Andy Muschietti, will offer a distinctly different take on the Dark Knight which will stand apart from Robert Pattinson’s portrayal in Matt Reeves’ The Batman series, but until the script is ready, we won't be seeing it. It's that approach to making the film that will ensure that each version of Batman can coexist without stepping on the other’s narrative toes. Reeves’ Batman universe will remain its own separate entity, continuing to expand with The Batman Part II.

While eagerly anticipating the arrival of the Dark Knight the DCU, fans can look forward to the continuation of Reeves' story, which is intended to be a trilogy. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of Batman, as well as our full conversarion with Gunn and Lorey, and check out Creature Commandos when it debuts on HBO on December 5.

