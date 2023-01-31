The DCEU Press Event was held by Warner Bros. on Monday and gave fans a much-needed information debrief about the future of the superhero franchise. Collider's own Steven Weintraub attended the press event which saw the co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran provide an update on the extensive slate of content coming to the rebooted universe. Among the newly confirmed projects, it was revealed that DCU's Batman will debut in The Brave and the Bold, described as an unusual father-son story focused on the Caped Crusader and his son, Damian Wayne.

In the process of confirming this new project, Gunn also confirmed that neither Ben Affleck from Zack Snyder's DCEU nor Matt Reeves' The Batman star Robert Pattinson will be the DCU's Caped Crusader. Despite this, fans of the popular 2022 film don't need to worry about this new Batman getting in the way of The Batman series continuing. “This is the introduction of the DCUs Batman. It is not Robert Pattinson. It is not Ben Affleck. We're working, you know, with Robert on Batman 2. And in dealing with that with Matt Reeves. I am working with Ben Affleck who really wants to be—has been a part of our architectural team trying to bring things together, and he really wants to direct one of our projects, and we're excited for him doing that."

While many fans are excited to see this new Batman, Gunn made sure to explain that this film is about the heir to the Wayne empire. "But this is a story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son, who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin, based on the Grant Morrison comic books run which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now.”

Damian Wayne first debuted in 2011 and is the son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul. Trained by the League of Assassins and becomes extremely skilled for his young age, eventually becoming the fifth Robin. Along with Batman and Damian Wayne, the rest of the extended Bat Family will appear, as Safran said, “It's going to feature other members of the extended bat family. Just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long.”

