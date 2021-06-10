Warner Bros. has released a new set of images for its highly anticipated Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One. The new images highlight the breadth of the film’s scope, from private citizens to criminal kingpins, with Batman caught somewhere in between.

Based on the landmark 1996 comics series by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, the film follows Batman’s (Jensen Ackles) investigation into a series of holiday-themed killings plaguing Gotham City’s criminal underbelly. His search brings him across the path of much of his infamous rogues' gallery, putting him in constant peril, even as he hunts for clues. His grim determination is readily apparent in the first image, where he’s staring down some off-screen foe.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: New 'Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One' Clip Features Action-Packed Batmobile Chase

The rest of the images introduce some of the key players in the story. Crime boss Carmine Falcone (Titus Welliver), surrounded by lackeys in his swanky office, looks similarly grim. His criminal organization makes up the majority of the Holiday killer’s victims, but he finds no more traction in his own investigation than Batman does. He can be seen in the image sporting the cat scratch scars given to him by Catwoman herself (Naya Rivera).

We also get a closer look at Calendar Man (David Dastmalchian), a criminal known for committing calendar-related crimes. His MO certainly fits the new killings, but he can’t be the killer — he’s been locked up in Arkham since before the first murder. Can he lend Batman some insight into the killer’s motivations, or is he somehow behind the crimes himself?

Similar questions swirl around Gilda Dent (Julie Nathanson), the devoted wife of ambitious DA Harvey Dent (Josh Duhamel). As Harvey is pulled into Batman’s investigation, the Dents are put in increasing danger of recriminations from Gotham’s criminal element. Is Gilda an innocent bystander, or has she undertaken the unthinkable to end her husband’s crusade against organized crime once and for all?

The rest of the cast includes Billy Burke as James Gordon, Troy Baker as the Joker, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy. Amy Landecker, Jack Quaid, Frances Callier, Greg Chun, Gary Leroi Gray, and Jim Pirri also star.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One will be released on digital and Blu-ray on June 22. Part Two will follow on digital on July 27 and on Blu-ray on August 10. Check out the new images below:

Image via Warner Bros.

Image via Warner Bros.

KEEP READING: New 'Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One' Images Highlight Its Gritty Noir Influence

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’: Karen Allen Reveals How She and Paul Freeman Improvised One of the Film’s Best Scenes The actress behind Marion Ravenwood also talks about her character's iconic introduction.

Read Next