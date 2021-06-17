The latest images from Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One highlight some of the animated film's key moments, including a romantic encounter between Jensen Ackles' Dark Knight and his feline friend, Catwoman. The highly-anticipated adaptation of the classic story arrives in a little less than a week.

The four new stills feature a bevy of prominent characters, first up being the late Naya Rivera as Catwoman in a scene with Batman that already oozes the complex romantic chemistry they're known for having. David Dastmalchian's Calendar Man gets another preview that showcases both Batman and Police Captain James Gordon (Billy Burke) confronting the criminal in Arkham Asylum in search of answers about the Holiday Killer. Another image features Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent, who teams up with the Caped Crusader before his eventual turn as Two-Face, flipping a coin. The final image features the Holiday Killer's first murder: mobster Johnny Vitti, assassinated in his own bathtub, with an ominous jack-o’-lantern left at the scene.

Adapting Jeff Loeb and Tim Sale’s 1996 comics series The Long Halloween, the animated film will see Batman team up with Duhamel’s Harvey Dent and Burke’s James Gordon as they race against time to catch a killer that murders on holidays. The year-long mystery brings them in contact with the criminal underworld of Gotham, including familiar faces like Carmine Falcone (Titus Welliver), the Joker (Troy Baker), and Solomon Grundy (Fred Tatasciore). The classic story is said to have heavily influenced Christopher Nolan's superhero magnum opus, The Dark Knight, but the upcoming animated film will serve as the most direct adaptation of the source material.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One will be available on digital and Blu-ray on June 22. Part Two will up the ante when it's released on digital on July 27 and on Blu-ray on August 10. Check out the images below:

