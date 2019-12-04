New ‘Birds of Prey’ Poster Makes Fine Art Out of Glorious Mayhem

0

There’s a lot going on in the new Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn posted Warner Bros. released on Wednesday afternoon. The upcoming Cathy Yan-directed comic book pic stars Margot Robbie, who is reprising her role as Harley Quinn, as well as Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Chris Messina, and Ella Jay Basco.

Where to begin? Well, art history nerds (yours truly included) will love that this poster is riffing on Botticelli‘s 15th century artwork “The Birth of Venus.” Instead of the goddess Venus, it’s Harley Quinn standing, sledgehammer in hand, in a shell emerging out of the water. She is flanked by her pet hyena as well as — get this — a cock-eyed beaver wearing a candy necklace. Now, this is the first I’m hearing about a beaver somehow being involved in Birds of Prey and I’m sure it will get some screentime in the movie. But I’m going to need Robbie to DM me some answers about this thing because I’m definitely going to lose sleep in the meantime.

Harley is flanked by her Birds of Prey sidekicks on all sides. Renée Montoya (Perez) stands on the shore, swathed in a red cloth. Cassandra Cain (Basco) sitting on a diamond and hovering behind Harley looking tough as nails. Meanwhile Huntress (Winstead) and Black Canary (Smollett-Bell) fly in from stage right seemingly ready to save the day. There’s also a fun sneak peek of the amusement park we’ve seen in the Birds of Prey trailer hanging out in the background as well as hot dogs scattered around Harley’s feet. It’s super chill and I am very into it.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn arrives in theaters on February 7, 2020. Check out the poster below and make sure you check out the trailer, too.