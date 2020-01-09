New ‘Birds of Prey’ Trailer Sees Harley Quinn & Her Girl Gang Lookin’ For a Fight

0

Hot off the presses comes a new trailer from Warner Bros. for Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. The female-led DCEU flick stars Margot Robbie, returning once more as Harley Quinn, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Rosie Perez rounding out the titular Birds of Prey. Joining the fun as the big bads are Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina while the pic introduces up-and-comer Ella Jay Basco.

We were lucky enough to peep the opening scene from Birds of Prey at CCXP 2019 over the weekend and folks, it looks fun. We got a good look at Harley’s break-up with Mister J and her striking out on her own which includes giving herself the classic break-up haircut. The footage echoes the first trailer, which debuted back in October. There, we got a good sense of what will happen in Birds of Prey: Newly-single Harley is looking for some independence and, in the process, meets Huntress (Winstead), Black Canary (Smollett-Bell), and Renée Montoya (Perez). Together, the women must protect Cassandra Cain (Basco) as they face off against Gotham bad boy Roman Sionis (McGregor). Along the way, there will be lots of mayhem, including explosions, the frequent use of a carnival-sized mallet, and hand-to-hand combat. What more could a girl want?

This looks like so much fun, and I really hope it comes together. The trailer makes great use of Bjork‘s “It’s Oh so Quiet”, and it’s obviously a smart move giving center stage to Harley Quinn minus the Joker (especially Jared Leto’s Joker). After the success of Aquaman and Shazam!, I’m curious to see if the DC movies can keep their hit streak going by just going for bombastic fun since this looks like a far cry from whatever Suicide Squad was supposed to be.

Birds of Prey arrives in theaters on February 7, 2020. For more, check out our complete calendar of every movie arriving in 2020.