Kevin Feige Gifts Us With a New ‘Black Widow’ Poster at CCXP

0

Kevin Feige shared with those in attendance at CCXP 2019 a new poster for Black Widow during his stop at the convention for the Marvel Studios panel. Black Widow marks the final time Scarlett Johansson will appear in the MCU (as far as we know) as Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow. For her final go-round, Johansson will be joined by Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour with Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome) directing.

The new, CCXP-exclusive poster was first unveiled by Feige at the Marvel CCXP panel on Saturday and later released publicly via the Marvel Studios Twitter. The poster itself is absolutely gorgeous, with the black, gray, and white color scheme illuminated by flashes of red thanks to Nat’s hair and highlights on her face. If you look closely, you can see the Black Widow symbol has replaced her iris and her eyelashes faintly resemble a spider’s legs. Very clever, don’t you think? The poster also has a hand-drawn feel to it, making this one of the most artistic and visually-interesting MCU posters to be released in recent memory.

As we saw in the trailer released earlier this week, Black Widow will take place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The film will help fill in some gaps in Nat’s personal MCU timeline as she returns to Europe in order to confront the secret group that molded her into a Black Widow assassin. Along the way, she’ll re-team with two other Black Widow agents, Yelena Belova (Pugh) and Melina Vostokoff (Weisz), as well as Red Guardian (Harbour), the Soviet Union’s answer to Captain America.

Black Widow arrives in theaters on May 1, 2020. Make sure you check out the poster below and bookmark our calendar of every movie coming in 2020.