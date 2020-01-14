New ‘Black Widow’ Trailer Has the Super Spy Confronting a Dangerous Enemy

Last night, Marvel Studios released a new “special look” at Black Widow. In the upcoming superhero movie, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) must confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past.

This new trailer is largely in line with the previous trailer with a few bits of new footage (which is probably why Marvel chose to call it a “special look”), but at this point, I’m surprised at being generally unexcited for a new Marvel movie. There are several factors working against Black Widow. First, it feels like we should have had this movie years ago. The character made a splash in 2012 in The Avengers, but has always been relegated to a supporting role. Second, unless there’s some kind of major twist on the horizon, we know Black Widow’s fate because of Endgame, so this just feels like filling in the blank rather than continuing the story. And third, despite a strong cast, nothing here feels particularly exciting. It’s Marvel doing a spy movie and the genre making the MCU feel smaller. I hope I’m wrong about all of this and Black Widow is a blast, but right now, I’m surprised by my own indifference.

Check out the Black Widow trailer below. The film opens May 1st and also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, and O-T Fagbenle.

Here’s the official synopsis for Black Widow: