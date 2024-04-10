This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Lionsgate and Blumhouse have announced that a new take on The Blair Witch Project is in development. That news broke at CinemaCon today, where Collider's Steve Weintraub and Britta DeVore are on the ground. The new movie will be the first film in a multi-picture pact with Blumhouse reimagining horror classics from the Lionsgate library. Jason Blum teams up with producer Roy Lee on the new movie; Lee previously produced the 2016 film Blair Witch.

The announcement was made during the Lionsgate presentation this morning at CinemaCon by Adam Fogelson, the chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, and Blum, who is also the founder and CEO of Blumhouse. Fogelson says: "There is no one better at this genre than the team at Blumhouse." Fogelson explains he already created a good working relationship with Blum when working on The Purge while he was at Universal, and eventually launched STX with his film The Gift.

1999’s Blair Witch Project is considered one of the most profitable films of all time. It was made for a mere $35,000 and would go on to gross $249 million. There would eventually be a 2001 sequel, and a 2016 follow-up, which as previously mentioned, Lee produced. Blum directly links the success of Blair Witch to putting the found-footage genre in the spotlight, which also brought audiences the Paranormal Activity franchise. He says: