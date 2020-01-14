‘Bloodshot’ International Trailer Has Vin Diesel Being Used as a Weapon

Sony Pictures has released a new international trailer for Bloodshot. The film stars Vin Diesel as a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life through the use of nanotechnology that allows him to be stronger, faster, and heal instantly. However, the company that brought him back tries toying with his memories to keep him under control. It does not go well for the company.

This all looks very silly, but I’m kind of okay with it. If Vin Diesel wants to make his own little superhero movie unburdened by the demands of cinematic universes and Marvel or DC mythologies, then he should go for it. Sure, this film looks like it came from the 90s or early-2000s with a polish of present-day VFX work, but so what? This is kind of what I expect from a Vin Diesel superhero movie not named Guardians of the Galaxy, so have at.

Written by Academy Award-nominee Eric Heisserer (Arrival) and Jeff Wadlow (Kick-Ass 2) and directed by Dave Wilson (Love Death + Robots), the film reunites Diesel with his The Fast & The Furious producer Neal Moritz, who is producing alongside Toby Jaffe for Original Film, and Dinesh Shamdasani for Hivemind. The film opens March 13th and also stars Guy Pearce, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Lamorne Morris, Toby Kebbell, and Talulah Riley.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bloodshot: