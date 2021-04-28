Actor, director, and comedian Bo Burnham is going back to his roots with a new comedy special set to be released on Netflix. Burnham announced the surprise project on Twitter with a short video and post saying the new special, appropriately titled “Inside,” is almost complete:

“hi. i made a new special. it was filmed by me, alone, without a crew or an audience, over the course of the past year. it is almost finished. i hope you like it.”

The video features the conclusion of his last special, the raw and introspective Make Happy that Burnham released in 2016, with the comedian at a piano shrouded in darkness before cutting to a glimpse of the comedian with a quarantine beard looking a little worse for wear.

Burnham was most recently in 2020’s Promising Young Woman, showing a comedic charm and impressive degree of range. Prior to that, Burnham wrote and directed the acclaimed indie Eighth Grade for A24.

To see Burnham return with another comedy special, even after all the acclaim for his directing and acting work, is welcome news. Not only is he returning to his comedy roots, but also to what gave him his start: performing all by himself in a room. Burnham's career began with a YouTube channel that quickly exploded, making him one of the most interesting rising voices in comedy.

His subsequent specials have challenged the form, pushing it into new and interesting places. Without ever being repetitive, Burnham will frequently return back to similar themes such as his own role as a celebrity and how fame has changed his life. He also will interrogate his relationship with an audience, even going directly at them with his comedy, so it is intriguing to see if he will continue to hit on that theme even in a special where an audience isn’t present.

If anything is certain, it is that Burnham won’t let the constraints of a quarantine stop him from working to create a special that is both unique and unabashedly willing to confront the ‘rules’ of comedy. Consider this a comedy special to keep an eye out for.

You can see the video Burnham released below and the full special likely sometime in 2021.

