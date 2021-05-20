Fans of Borat Sagdiyev get ready, because after the success of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm:Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, Amazon is releasing a multi-part special of bonus materials. Very nice! Because really, who doesn’t want more Borat in their lives? Titled Borat Supplemental Reporting Retrieved From Floor Off Stable Containing Editing Machine, the series will give fans a look into Subsequent Moviefilm like never before.

The movie - which earned Oscar nominations for Sacha Baron Cohen for Best Adapted Screenplay and for star Maria Bakalova in the Best Supporting Actress category - took the world by storm. Introducing Bakalova as Borat’s daughter Tutar, the movie had a surprising amount of heart to it and brought many of us to tears while laughing through Borat breaking into CPAC saying he’s Stephen Miller.

This special also includesBORAT: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed “Sub-acceptable” By Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision, otherwise known as never-before-seen footage fromBorat Subsequent Moviefilm. The special also includes a segment titled “Borat’s American Lockdown” which is described in the press release as follows: “See the 40-minute reality show of Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) as he spends five days at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic with two conspiracy theorists.” Finally, the special includes a series of six documentary shorts, in which experts debunk the conspiracy theories stated by Borat's roommates during the COVID lockdown.

Getting to explore the time that Borat stayed with two conspiracy theories during COVID lockdown is going to be well worth the watch. Plus, anything that Cohen touches is guaranteed to make us laugh, and getting to explore more of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm in any capacity is going to be...well...a great success.

Borat Supplemental Reporting Retrieved From Floor Off Stable Containing Editing Machinecomes to Amazon on May 25 to Amazon Prime Video. Check out the trailer and synopsis for this new special below.

“On the heels of the massive global success of BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN, Amazon Prime Video will premiere BORAT SUPPLEMENTAL REPORTINGS RETRIEVED FROM FLOOR OF STABLE CONTAINING EDITING MACHINE, a multi-part special featuring never-before seen footage from BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN – which was nominated for two Academy Awards including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress (Maria Bakalova), and winner of two Golden Globes for Best Picture and Best Actor (Comedy or Musical). The specials feature never-before-seen footage from Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat and Maria Bakalova as Tutar, and reveal some of the danger and high wire acts that went into the creation of the smash hit film.”

