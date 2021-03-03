The seventh and final season of Bosch will premiere this summer on Amazon Prime, but the story continues.

Bosch lives on! The fan-favorite, long-running Amazon Original series will continue in spinoff form, as it's been officially confirmed that IMDb TV has picked up a new series revolving around the long-time detective which will start filming later this year, with stars Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, and Madison Lintz reprising their roles. The news was announced via an IMDb TV press release. As of now, the Bosch spinoff series is currently untitled.

The new IMDb TV Original series will revolve around the continuing adventures of Harry Bosch (Welliver) as he is forced to work with Honey "Money" Chandler (Rogers), an attorney who is also a former enemy. Given their long-standing and complex history, they will have to find common ground in the one thing they can: seeking justice.

Image via Amazon

RELATED: 'Bosch' Renewed for a Seventh and Final Season on Amazon

“To say I am ecstatic is an understatement! To be given the opportunity to tell more Harry Bosch stories is a tremendous gift,” said Welliver, who is also an executive producer. “The process of shooting Season 7 with the shadow of it being our final loomed heavily so when the idea was presented to continue with the possibility of a spinoff, without hesitation I said, 'Let's go.' To all of our Bosch fans, thank you for your incredible support for all these years and I can promise you the ride will only get better!"

"I am beyond excited by this and I think the fans that have called for more Bosch will be as well," said Michael Connelly, the author of the Bosch series on which the show is based, as well as an executive producer. "To continue the Harry Bosch story and see him team up with 'Money' Chandler will be more than I could have ever wished for. And to continue our relationship with Amazon and be part of the IMDb TV lineup will ensure our commitment to providing viewers with a high-quality, creative and relevant show. I can’t wait to get started.”

The Bosch spinoff for IMDb TV is produced by Fabel Entertainment, with executive producers Connelly, Welliver, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, and Zetna Fuentes, the latter of whom will also direct the spinoff pilot.

Meanwhile, the seventh and final season of Bosch will premiere later this summer on Amazon Prime Video, with an official date not yet confirmed as of today's exciting news. Stream Bosch Seasons 1 through 6 on Amazon Prime now to get caught up.

KEEP READING: The Best Crime Shows on Amazon Prime

Share Share Tweet Email

Everything We Learned About 'Aliens: Fireteam' From a Behind-the-Scenes Sneak Preview You're gonna learn to hate Facehuggers.