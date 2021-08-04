Activision confirmed in their latest earnings call that they're working on a new Call Of Duty game for mobile. The details regarding the game haven't been revealed yet, but the game is being developed by a dedicated team. Activision has announced that they've established an internal studio that will work with Beenox and Activision Shanghai.

The game was first hinted at back in June by a job listing on Activision's career page. The job description suggested it was an 'AAA' mobile game. It reads:

"Our first project is a new triple-A mobile title in the Call of Duty franchise and we’re looking for great talent from mobile, console, and PC backgrounds passionate about their work, who share our belief in what triple-A experiences on mobile can and should be."

The game is rumored to be a mobile answer to Call Of Duty: Warzone, although nothing has been confirmed by Activision.

Image via Activision

RELATED: 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' Trailer Reveals New, Zombie-Infested Mauer Der Toten Map

Activision already has a Call Of Duty game for mobile phones, Call Of Duty: Mobile. The game has been an immense success for Activision, as back in May 2021 they announced it had reached more than 500 million downloads. The game also grossed more than $1 Billion in revenue through in-game purchases. Activision continues to support the current mobile game, and whether the support continues after the launch of the next game is still to be seen.

Activision also said that the next premium Call Of Duty is on track and is led by Sledgehammer Games. Activision described the game as "a seamless experience" for both current and next-gen consoles. The game is planned for Q4 2021. While details regarding both mobile and premium titles are still unknown, we hope to hear from Activision soon.

KEEP READING: ‘Call of Duty,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ and PlayStation Veterans Form That’s No Moon Entertainment Studio​​​​

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Don't Look Up' Trailer Offers a Peek at Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence's Comet-Apocalypse Comedy There's a lot of stars in this astronomy film!

Read Next