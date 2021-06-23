You can finally stop saying his name, because 'Candyman' is finally coming.

Universal has released a new trailer for Candyman. The upcoming "legacyquel" of the '90s cult classic is finally coming to the big screen, and the new teaser promises a scary return, while a new poster reminds you that it won't be long until we can see the film.

Nia DaCosta directs the new Candyman from a script she co-wrote with Win Rosenfeld and Jordan Peele who also produced it. The reboot stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as an artist in Chicago who gains an obsession with the local legend of Candyman. Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo, and Nathan Jarrett-Stewart also star in the film.

The trailer reuses the fantastic animated footage from the prologue released last year, as it teases the return of the original Candyman, and possibly a new host for this vengeful spirit. While the original Candyman had plenty of scares and gore, this trailer turns everything to 11, even using the iconic bees associated with the character a lot more than the original.

Candyman arrives in theaters August 27. You can check out the new trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Candyman:

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Us) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

