New ‘Candyman’ Teaser Warns You to “Tell Everyone”

Universal has released a new Candyman teaser. The upcoming legacyquel returns to the housing projects of Cabrini Green where the last of the towers have been torn down and visual artist Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend (Brianna Cartwright) have moved into the gentrified neighborhood. However, an old-timer in the neighborhood (Colman Domingo) tips Anthony off to the true nature of Candyman, which puts the artist on a collision course with the urban legend.
This is a very brief teaser, but it is the first ad that lets us hear Candyman’s voice, and I remain incredibly psyched for this new iteration. The original Candyman has the seeds of a good idea, but it stumbles through the white lens of its storytellers. With Nia DaCosta at the helm of the new version, 2020’s Candyman could be something special.
Check out the new Candyman teaser below. The film opens September 25th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Candyman:
For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Us) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.
With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.