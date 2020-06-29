New ‘Candyman’ Teaser Warns You to “Tell Everyone”

Universal has released a new Candyman teaser. The upcoming legacyquel returns to the housing projects of Cabrini Green where the last of the towers have been torn down and visual artist Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend (Brianna Cartwright) have moved into the gentrified neighborhood. However, an old-timer in the neighborhood (Colman Domingo) tips Anthony off to the true nature of Candyman, which puts the artist on a collision course with the urban legend.

This is a very brief teaser, but it is the first ad that lets us hear Candyman’s voice, and I remain incredibly psyched for this new iteration. The original Candyman has the seeds of a good idea, but it stumbles through the white lens of its storytellers. With Nia DaCosta at the helm of the new version, 2020’s Candyman could be something special.

Check out the new Candyman teaser below. The film opens September 25th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Candyman: