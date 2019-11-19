This New ‘Cats’ Trailer Must Be Seen to Be Believed

0

Universal Pictures has released a brand new Cats trailer for Oscar-winning The King’s Speech director Tom Hooper’s ambitious adaptation of the long-running Broadway musical. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble led by Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, and Taylor Swift, but instead of using makeup to make the actors look like cats, Hooper and his team have utilized cutting-edge performance-capture technology to transform the cast into entirely CG felines.

Hooper is no stranger to musicals having previously directed the Hugh Jackman/Russell Crowe Les Miserables, and he co-wrote the Cats screenplay with Lee Hall (Billy Elliot). The film boasts extravagant production design while showcasing dance styles that range from ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street to tap.

And that’s exactly what we see: cats performing complicated feats of dancing and tapping and scratching. The CGI here is certainly, uh, something, and when paired with Hooper’s handheld camera (which I suppose is meant to give it a grounded/visceral feeling) it’s quite jarring. There are attempts at humor that don’t quite work here, and while it leads me to believe this film just isn’t for me, I’m left wondering who is this film for? The Broadway musical is a long-running hit, sure, but we’ve seen time and again that Broadway success doesn’t always translate to feature film success. Who’s itching to see Robert Zemeckis-esque mo-cap performers dancing around like cats, singing songs? I suppose we’ll find out soon enough.

The film also stars Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, and introduces Francesca Hayward. Cats prowls into theaters on December 20th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Cats: