New ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Trailer Sends the Super Spies on a Worldwide Mission

Sony Pictures has released a new Charlie’s Angels trailer. The new adaptation of the 70s TV series stars Kristen Stewart (Personal Shopper), Naomi Scott (Power Rangers), and Ella Balinska (A Modern Tale) with director Elizabeth Banks stepping in as the new Bosley, the go-between for the Angels and their employer, Charlie. However, in this new version, Charlie’s Angels has gone worldwide as an independent security and intelligence service,” each with its own teams and led by a different Bosley.

This trailer plays up the “girl power” aspect while highlighting the stunts, thrills, and spills that abound in this new reboot, which also looks to have a bit of a comedic edge. Clearly the focus of the film is on the friendship and camaraderie amongst the teammates, which probably means the movie’s success will depend on how well that chemistry works between the three new leads.

Check out the Charlie’s Angels trailer below and click here for everything you need to know about the feminist reboot. The film opens November 15th and also stars Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, and Jonathan Tucker.

Here’s the official synopsis for Charlie’s Angels: