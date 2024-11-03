It is never too early to start playing Frank Sinatra on Spotify or hang ornaments on the Christmas tree. When November kicks in, the excitement for the holidays is undeniable, and what better way to begin the end-of-the-year festivities than watching a Christmas-themed rom-com? The bells are already ringing on Netflix, with new titles arriving on the platform starting next week. Some films are even led by Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert. To prep you for all the major holiday releases, here is a guide to every new Netflix original dropping this coming month.

4 'Meet Me Next Christmas'

Available: November 6 Run Time: 1 h 45 min Director: Rusty Cundieff Starring: Christina Milian, Devale Ellis, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying

Christina Milian is a Netflix rom-com veteran, having starred in Falling Inn Love and Resort to Love. This year she will ring in the holidays with a new project that will get viewers caroling as early as the beginning of November. In Meet Me Next Christmas the actress will play Layla, a hopeless romantic who is excited to reconnect with the man of her dreams at the Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert. Yet, there is a catch. The upcoming show is sold-out, leading Layla to roam around New York City determined to get her hands on a ticket. After all, in her eyes, the best gift she could ever receive during the holiday season would be to meet up with James (Kofi Siriboe).

In this treasure hunt for love, the protagonist will depend on a concierge named Teddy (Devale Ellis), who will accompany her on this journey while also making her question whether the fairy tale she has been longing for might not be with the person she is running after. On top of the film's main storyline, viewers can expect Pentatonix to make a special appearance. The a cappella group rose to fame back in 2012 and has since recorded several Christmas tunes, and will perform some of them in the movie.

3 'Hot Frosty'

Available: November 13 Run Time: 1 h 30 min Director: Jerry Ciccoritti Starring: Lacey Chabert, Katy Mixon Greer, Lauren Holly, Dustin Milligan

It is hard not to think about the end of the year festivities without sitting down to watch Lacey Chabert in a holiday rom-com. The Mean Girls alum is usually featured in Hallmark productions, but this time around she will also lead a Netflix original. With snow falling and the bells ringing, Hot Frosty's Kathy (Chabert) feels upset that she will be by herself for Christmas once again. After losing her husband two years prior, she hadn't felt the jolly spirit in a while. Yet, things turn for the better when Frosty the Snowman is magically brought to life and knocks on her door. Now that Jack (played by Dustin Milligan) has gone from being made out of snow to fully human, he must adapt to his new reality and rely on Kathy during this adjustment period.

Although she helps him get a handsome makeover, he is responsible for making her laugh like she hadn't done in a long time. The closer they become, the more Kathy feels like she might have a second chance at love. The premise for Hot Frosty might sound bonkers, given that it is primarily about a snowman turned human, but Chabert assures audiences that there is much more to the film than what meets the eye. Here is what she shared about it via Netflix's TUDUM:

“It’s really funny and light and lovely. But there is also a throughline of a lot of heart, and all of these characters are kind of going through something — whether it’s something more comedic or something more deeply emotionally rooted. I think this movie has a very special tone to it.”

2 'The Merry Gentlemen'

Available: November 20 Director: Peter Sullivan Starring: Britt Robertson, Chad Michael Murray, Marla Sokoloff, Michael Gross

After playing a dreamy doctor in Netflix's Mother of the Bride, which came out this summer, Chad Michael Murray will be back on our screens over Christmas with a cheeky rom-com. The Merry Gentlemen will have the One Tree Hill alum perform a spicy dance in an effort to save a local venue from getting shut-down during the holidays. Murray's character, Luke, works at The Rhythm Room and is fearful about the place closing its doors, and in turn, losing the community he's grown fond of. When Ashley (Britt Robertson), the venue owners' daughter, comes up with a plan to do an all-male revue to attract more customers, he reluctantly agrees to it.

While coming up with a show like the town has never seen before, sparks fly between Luke and Ashley. Although they initially butt heads, their chemistry soon becomes undeniable. The intent might've been to save her family-owned business, but she unexpectedly finds love while choreographing a Christmas-themed Magic Mike show. The Merry Gentlemen will offer a sexy spin on holiday romance tropes, and its comical tone will make for an enjoyable end of the year watch.

1 'Our Little Secret'

Close

Available: November 27 Director: Stephen Herek Starring: Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Tim Meadows, Kristin Chenoweth

Lindsay Lohan will wrap up November like a bow with a messy and amusing Christmas title. The actress made a comeback to the screen in the 2022 holiday season with Netflix's Falling For Christmas, and from the likes of it, she is more than happy to continue participating in jolly movies. Her next film, Our Little Secret, will follow two exes named Avery (Lohan) and Logan (Ian Harding), who aren't very excited about spending the end-of-the-year festivities under the same roof. Although both of them have moved on, they soon find out that their significant others are siblings. To not cause any drama, Avery and Logan agree to pretend that they've never met before. Yet, they won't be able to keep their secret for very long.

As the protagonists maintain appearances at their love interests' family gatherings, it becomes obvious that these two are a little too close to be strangers. In between bickering and whispers behind closed doors, the main characters notice that they might still harbor feelings for each other. While the story unfolds, viewers will be left to wonder if Avery and Logan will remain with their respective partners or get back together. Our Little Secret might have the elements of a cheesy Christmas rom-com, but when the most wonderful time of the year comes along, a movie like this with Lohan attached is exactly the type of comfort watch we crave.

