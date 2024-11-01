Christopher Nolan, the director behind some of the most iconic blockbusters of the 21st century, is pushing the limits of IMAX technology yet again for his new film. The man who should be given shares in the company has continually taken the format to the edge and beyond time and time again, following his immersive filming techniques on epic projects like The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Oppenheimer. Well, for his next trick, Nolan is levelling up and going beyond what IMAX had even considered possible just a few short years ago, as revealed during a quarterly earnings call by IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond.

The new project, which is set to star Matt Damon and Tom Holland, is slated to begin filming in early 2025 and will debut in IMAX theaters, naturally. While details about the plot remain under wraps, as we'd expect from a big Nolan film in its infancy, Gelfond has now revealed that the company has been working with Nolan on developing some state of the art technology to assist in making this latest big idea come to life in the grandest stage possible.

I’m pleased to share that Chris will be utilizing new Imax technology in the making of the film — never-before-used equipment that our teams have been developing through this past year.

Why Does Christopher Nolan Love IMAX So Much?

Nolan’s long-standing relationship with IMAX has transformed how we experience cinema, especially in large-format storytelling. From The Dark Knight, which first introduced IMAX cameras to the superhero genre, to Oppenheimer, where he employed a combination of IMAX and 70mm film, Nolan’s dedication to crafting visually immersive films has helped establish him as one of the most technically innovative directors in Hollywood.

The director has constantly labelled IMAX, and the 70mm format in particular, as the "gold standard" for cinema viewing, so to hear that he and IMAX are working on some bigger ideas is thrilling for those cinephiles amongst us. This isn't the first time Nolan has pioneered a new format for IMAX, either. Oppenheimer was the first IMAX movie to shoot in black and white IMAX film, thanks to specially developed film made by Kodak and FotoKen.

